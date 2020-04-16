Over 76,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the world in past day — WHO

GENEVA, April 16. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world has increased by more than 76,000 in the past day, and the death toll grew by nearly 8,000 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin released on Thursday.

As of 11am Moscow time on April 16, a total of 1,991,562 coronavirus cases in the world have been confirmed, and the total number of fatalities reached 130,885. The number of confirmed cases grew by 76,647 in the past day, and the number of fatalities increased by 7,875. Most confirmed cases and fatalities are reported in Europe — 1,013,093 and 89,317 respectively. In the past day, the number of confirmed cases in Europe grew by 35,497, and the number of fatalities increased by 4,710.

In North and South America, a total of 707,121 cases and 30,245 fatalities were confirmed. In this region, the number of cases grew by 33,760 in the past day, while the number of fatalities increased by 2,909.

A total of 125,571 coronavirus cases and 4,239 fatalities have been reported in the Western Pacific region that includes China, South Korea and Japan, among others.

The countries with the most coronavirus cases are the United States (604,070), Spain (177,633), Italy (165,155), Germany (130,450), France (105,155), the United Kingdom (98,480), China (83,797), Iran (76,389), Turkey (69,392) and Belgium (33,573).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.