Coronavirus death toll in US grows by 1,973 in past day — Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. The record number of coronavirus-associated deaths has been recorded in the United States on April 8 with 1,973 new fatalities in the past day, Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday.

A total of 430,376 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States so far. The death toll reached 14,739, and 23,707 people recovered.

The previous record of over 1,700 fatalities in one day was registered on Tuesday, April 7. On April 4, around 1,400 fatalities were reported in one day.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.