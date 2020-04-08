WHO reports daily increase in coronavirus cases by over 73,000

GENEVA, April 8. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases has surged by more than 73,000 worldwide and more than 6,000 new deaths have been registered, according to a daily bulletin released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

That is the biggest daily increase in deaths so far, compared to Tuesday when 68,000 new cases and over 5,000 deaths caused by coronavirus were reported worldwide, WHO said.

According to the WHO statistics, a total of 1,353,361 coronavirus cases and 79,235 deaths have been confirmed globally as of 10am Geneva time on April 8. The number of cases has surged by 73,639 in last day, while the death toll has risen by 6,695.

Most coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in Europe — 720,219 and 57,369 respectively. Over the past day, the number of coronavirus cases there has risen by 33,881, while the death toll surged by 4,904.

The region of North and South Americas comes in second with a total of 417,416 cases and 12,597 deaths. The Western Pacific Region, which covers China, South Korea and Japan, is in the third place with 114,667 cases and 3,922 deaths, as of April 3.

According to the tally published by WHO, the United States sits at the top with 363,321 cases, followed by Spain (140,510), Italy (135,586), Germany (103,228) and China (83,157).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.