PM Mishustin: Russian-made coronavirus test systems supplied to over 30 countries

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia has supplied its coronavirus test systems to over 30 countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a session of the presidium of the Government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation has already supplied its test systems to over 30 countries of the world, first of all, to its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS and other countries," the premier noted.

"These measures are required, first of all, to minimize the threat of the infection’s penetration into our country," Mishustin said.

The governments in almost all the countries begin their morning with information on the coronavirus situation, he noted. "This threat is really common for the entire world and it is impossible to fight it alone," he stressed.

As the premier said, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a conference call with regional governors on Wednesday to discuss the provision of regions with all the necessary means and the possibilities of enterprises to produce items for combatting the coronavirus.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.