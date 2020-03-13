Russian reconciliation center: no attacks documented in Idlib zone in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Illegal militant formations have not violated the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, stated on Friday.

The ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone was introduced in accordance with the Russian-Turkish agreements starting March 6, 2020. "In the past 24 hours, no attacks by illegal militant formations under control of Turkey have been detected," Zhuravlev said.

The Russian military police have conducted two patrols in the province of Aleppo. Russian aviation has conducted air patrolling from the Qamishli airfield. Units of the Russian military are also patrolling the M5 motorway in the provinces of Hama and Idlib.

The defense official noted that Russia had held four humanitarian actions in the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa and Aleppo, handing out over 4 tonnes of food rations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation in the region during the talks in Moscow on March 5. All hostilities in Idlib must be stopped on the entire line of contact starting March 6, the declaration signed on the outcomes of the meeting informs. Starting March 15, Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrolling on the M4 motorway in Syria, along which a security corridor will be created. Moscow and Ankara have confirmed their commitment to maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, agreeing to continue the decisive fight against terrorism.