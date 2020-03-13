First case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Gabon — media

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Gabon, the Gabon Matin newspaper reported on Friday citing officials.

A 27-year-old citizen of Gabon who recently returned to France tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patient has been qurantined, and his condition is improving.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.