World’s popular tourist sites emptied by coronavirus

St. Peter's Square is seen behind a barricade erected at the edge of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, in Rome. Italy’s most famous landmarks were left devoid of life due to national emergency-mandated quarantine© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Italian municipality police stand by empty Spanish Steps, in Rome© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Empty chairs and tables are lined up outside a restaurant in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy© Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP
Campo dei Fiori open-air market is empty, in Rome© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
A view of the Colosseum closed following the government's new prevention measures on public gatherings, in Rome© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
A view of the closed doors of the Vatican Museums, Vatican© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
A cafe' is empty in Piazza del Duomo square, in Florence, Italy© Jennifer Lorenzini/LaPresse via AP
A pigeon standing in an almost empty Duomo cathedral square, in downtown Milan, Italy© AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
People walking in an almost empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy© Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP
Parked gondolas at the lagoon on a rainy day in Venice© AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Saudi Arabia emptied Islam's holiest site, Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, for what they say sterilization over fears of coronavirus, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia© AP Photo/Amr Nabil
The Louvre said it was restricting entry to the world's most visited museum. Only people who have already reserved a ticket online, or those who normally benefit from free entry, will be allowed into the Paris landmark© EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Empty seats of Spanish parliament's lower house in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish parliament's lower house has cancelled its activities for a week after a prominent lawmaker was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by a new coronavirus© AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
The Church of the Nativity that was closed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus is seen in Bethlehem, West Bank© AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed
National Theatre in Prague was closed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, Czech Republic. The Czech Republic is banning all public events with more than 100 people and is closing schools in response to the new coronavirus outbreak in Europe© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
German parliament announced that visitors won't be allowed to access the glass dome of the Reichstag building anymore because of the coronavirus outbreak in Germany© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber