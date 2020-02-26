Crisis at UN grows over non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates — diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 26. /TASS/. The United States continue not issuing visas to Russian delegates who plan to take part in UN events or work in the Russian mission at the United Nations, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin said at the session of the UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country on Tuesday.

"The crisis of non-issuing visas to representatives of member countries is only growing," Kuzmin said. "The US does not issue visas to Russian delegates who are supposed to work at the Russian mission. Visas of diplomats who already work at the mission are not being extended. Russian citizens who were chosen to work at the UN Secretariat do not get visas. This policy also affects other countries as well," he added.

Earlier in February, head of the Russian delegation to the session of the UN Disarmament Commission Konstantin Vorontsov did not receive a US visa on time, and the session was postponed for 10 days. "Today, we would not want to continue pointless talks but instead we would want to work on resolving the issue," Kuzmin said. "First of all, I want to ask the US representative. Will the requested visas be issued? Will Konstantin Vorontsov get a visa as he was supposed to arrive at the UN on February 17, and the session of the Disarmament Commission was postponed because of this absence? Will Konstantin Vorontsov be able to get a visa to take part in the session that will take place on February 28?" he wondered.

Since the start of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, more than 20 Russian delegates have not been issued US visas. In December 2019, the UN General Assembly called on the United States to issue visas on time to delegates from several countries, including Russia, Iran and Venezuela.