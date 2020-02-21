One more Russian diplomat denied US visa ahead of UN event

UNITED NATIONS, February 21. /TASS/. One more Russian diplomat who was supposed to attend a United Nations event has been denied a US visa, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

Georgy Mikhno, a deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for New Challenges and Threats, was to attend a UN meeting on counter-terrorism efforts that was organized at Russia’s initiative.

"His absence here is yet another instance when the host country fails to implement its visa commitments under the agreement on the headquarters of the United Nations," Nebenzya commented. "Such actions do serious harm to the United States’ reputation, and to international counter-terrorism efforts."