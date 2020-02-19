Russia requests urgent session of UN committee over non-issuance of visas to delegates

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 19. /TASS/. Russia has asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take part in the urgent session on visa issuance scheduled for next week, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday in response to a TASS question.

The UN earlier reported that head of the Russian delegation to the Disarmament Commission's session Konstantin Vorontsov did not receive a US visa on time, and the session was postponed for 10 days.

"We have requested an urgent session of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country. The session will be held at the beginning of next week," Nebenzya said. "We will ask the UN secretary general to take part and tell us about what is happening with the issue of settling the outrageous situation with non-issuance of visas to official delegates, and particularly to the heads of delegations to sessions of the United Nations Organization," he added.

Since the start of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, 18 Russian delegates have not been issued US visas. In December 2019, the UN General Assembly called on the United States to issue visas on time to delegates from several countries, including Russia, Iran and Venezuela.