US concerned about North Korea's vulnerability to coronavirus outbreak — spokesperson

WASHINGTON, February 14. /TASS/. The United States is concerned about the vulnerability of the North Korean people to a coronavirus outbreak, spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States is deeply concerned about the vulnerability of the North Korean people to a coronavirus outbreak," the statement said. "We strongly support and encourage the work of U.S. and international aid and health organizations to counter and contain the spread of coronavirus in the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea]," the statement added. "The United States is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organizations," the statement noted.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, over 59,800 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed, over 1,300 people died, and nearly 6,000 recovered.