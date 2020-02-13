Coronavirus cases in China exceed 59,800 — media

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. The COVID-19 death toll in China has passed 1,368, while 5,963 patients have recovered. The number of infected people has exceeded 59,800, the Wangyi news outlet reported on Thursday, citing data provided by regional authorities.

According to updated data, the death rate from the novel coronavirus in China stands at 2.28%.

More than 185,000 people in China who had direct contacts with those infected remain under medical observation, and about 16,000 are going through quarantine.

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.