TASS, February 10. Novel coronavirus cases in China have exceeded 40,000, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday.

According to the commission, the number of coronavirus cases in mainland China rose by 3,062 in the past 24 hours. Another 97 patients died, taking the death toll to 908. A total of 632 patients have been discharged from medical facilities.

As many as 64 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

China’s Hubei province

The death toll from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China’s Hubei province has risen by 91 to 871, the local healthcare authority said on Monday.

According to authorities, more than 2,600 people contracted the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, so the number of infected cases in the province exceeded 29,300. As many as 356 patients have been discharged from medical facilities.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in China has exceeded 39,800, while the death toll has hit 094. More than 3,000 patients have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.