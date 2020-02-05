Stabilization in Iraq must proceed in line with interests of all citizens, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow stands for preserving the territorial integrity of Iraq.

"Russia systematically works for preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq. We furnish active assistance in addressing security issues," Putin said at a ceremony where foreign ambassadors, including Iraq’s ambassador, presented their credentials.

Putin said Russia was adamant that "the tasks of internal political stabilization in Iraq should be handled through a wide national dialogue on the basis of respect for the interests of all citizens, regardless of their ideology, ethnicity or religion."

He stressed that "major experience of mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Iraq has been accumulated in different spheres, including the fuel and energy industry.".