Erdogan vows to rebuff Damascus attempts to violate ceasefire in Idlib

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to unilaterally put up resistance against Syrian government forces if they try to violate ceasefire in the Idlib province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliament on Tuesday.

"It’s everyone’s responsibility that the regime [Syrian authorities - TASS] hindering the political process must refrain from actions leading to bloodshed. If necessary, we are ready to decisively counter the regime’s attempts to violate ceasefire in Idlib," Erdogan said in his speech broadcast by NTV channel.