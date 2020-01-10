Protesters vow to demonstrate until new election of Abkhazia’s president is called

SUKHUM, January 10. /TASS/. Protesters in Abkhazia will stay in the square in front of the presidential staff building until a decision has been made to call a re-election of the head of state, one of the rally’s organizers, Akhra Avidzba, told TASS.

"I wish to see clarity regarding a new election. So does the people. We’ve gathered here with this intention. We will end the rally when common sense prevails over ambitions. We will leave the building when a re-election is called," Avidzba said.

He stressed that the protesters were against resolving the conflict from the position of strength. Their main demand, he said, is the incumbent, Raul Khajimba, should observe the Constitution, including that part of it which concerns elections. He argues that in the September 2019 election both presidential candidates collected less than 50% of the votes, while an election victory requires a majority of no less than 50% plus one vote.