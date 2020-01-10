Abkhazian president staying at his official residence

SUKHUM, January 10. /TASS/. Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba is currently staying at his official residence in Sukhum, Secretary of the Abkhazian Security Council Mukhamed Kilba told TASS on Friday.

"He is at his official residence," he said, adding that the president continued to perform his duties is full.

A political crisis erupted in Abkhazia on January 9 when protesters demanding resignation of President Raul Khadjimba broke into the presidential administration building. The president convened an emergency meeting of the country’s Security Council and said after it that a state of emergency could be imposed in the country. Abkhazia’s parliament gathered for an extraordinary session on the same day and issued an appeal to the president calling on him to step down. In response, Khadjimba called on the opposition to begin negotiations.