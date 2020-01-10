Missile strike on Boeing in Iran not ruled out or confirmed — Ukraine’s leader

KIEV, January 10. /TASS/. The version stating that a missile downed a Ukrainian Boeing in Iran has neither been ruled out nor corroborated yet, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday.

"The missile strike on the plane is not ruled out but it has not been confirmed as yet either," he said via his Telegram channel.

The president underlined that in light of the latest statements of leaders published in media outlets Kiev is calling on all its international partners, primarily the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to submit data and evidence regarding the tragedy to the commission investigating its causes.