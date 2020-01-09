Beijing, Moscow have similar stances on Middle East — Chinese Foreign Ministry

"China is keeping a close eye on the situation in the Middle East. We also maintain close contact with all parties, including Russia. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his [Russian] counterpart Sergey Lavrov earlier held a telephone conversation, exchanging views on cooperation, particularly within the UN Security Council. China and Russia are strategic partners and the UN Security Council’s permanent members, we have similar stances [on the situation in the Middle East]," he pointed out.

BEIJING, January 9. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow are in close coordination to maintain stability in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to Geng Shuang, Beijing and Moscow "maintain close contact and coordination that adds a positive vibe to the changing geopolitical landscape." "China remains ready for close coordination with Russia in order to maintain international law and regional stability, it also plays a responsible and constructive role in processes taking place in the Middle East," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated following a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3, which killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force. Iran targeted Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base and a facility in Erbil, which house US troops, in retaliation for the attack.

Following Iran’s strikes, US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation that "the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime." "These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior," Trump pointed out, adding, however, that "the United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it." Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi, in turn, told TASS that Tehran believed its response was enough in terms of retaliation, and did not plan to take further military action.