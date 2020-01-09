US should return to JCPOA for discussion on its aspects — Iranian envoy to UN

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 9. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to hold talks with the United States on the aspects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program only if Washington returns to the deal, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi told TASS.

"It is better for the US to come back to JCPOA and come back to the negotiations," he said. "If they come back and implement JCPOA in its totality, I believe we can have discussions within 5+1 status [five permanent UNSC members plus Germany]."