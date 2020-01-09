US should return to JCPOA for discussion on its aspects — Iranian envoy to UN

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 9. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to hold talks with the United States on the aspects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program only if Washington returns to the deal, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi told TASS.
"It is better for the US to come back to JCPOA and come back to the negotiations," he said. "If they come back and implement JCPOA in its totality, I believe we can have discussions within 5+1 status [five permanent UNSC members plus Germany]."
"The US is not in a position to dictate its will on others," the diplomat stressed. "They withdrew from JCPOA one year and a half ago. And they are punishing the member states who are implementing Resolution 2231 [endorsing JCPOA] which is part of international law. The US should change its position and should adhere to its obligations."
In his address to US citizens on Wednesday, President Donald Trump once again sharply criticized the Iranian nuclear deal calling on Russia and other countries to abandon it and draw up a new agreement. Trump announced that the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia and China should "break away from the remnants of the Iran deal" and "work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place."