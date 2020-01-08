Trump: US imposes new tough economic sanctions against Iran

"As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior," Trump stressed.

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. Washington is introducing new additional economic sanctions against Tehran, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday addressing the nation at the White House after Iran launched missile attacks on January 8 targeting two military facilities in Iraq used by the United States.

"In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia and shot down two US drones," he added. At the same time, Trump claimed that "Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed."

No Americans were harmed

Trump said that US citizens were not injured in the missile strikes launched by Iran targeting military bases in Iraq while the military facilities themselves only sustained minimal damage.

"No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," he said. "Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," Trump stressed.

"No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, dispersal of forces and an early warning system that worked very well," the leader added.

Peace with Iran

Trump also addressed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), asking it to get even more involved in the Middle East.

"Today, I’m going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process," he said without specifying what exactly he is expecting of NATO.

According to Trump, the US is willing to embrace peace with Iran and is hopeful that Tehran will engage in harmonious relations with all the other countries in the world.

"To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve. One of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it," he underlined.

A new nuclear deal

Trump believes that Russia and other states should abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and draft a new nuclear deal with Tehran to replace it.

The US leader announced that Iranian authorities chose to go down the path of de-escalation. "The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognize this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal or JCPOA. And we must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place," he underlined.

The situation around Iran exacerbated dramatically after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Tehran vowed to respond harshly.

On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two facilities in Iraq used by US military - Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil.