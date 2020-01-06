Russia remains committed to Iranian nuclear deal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia remains fully committed to the nuclear deal after the next step made by Iran in reducing its obligations and urges other participants to do the same, the Russian Foreign Ministry says in a comment on Monday.

"The Russian side remains fully committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and goals set forth therein, and we are ready to continue working in order to achieve them," the Foreign Ministry said.

Participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should endeavor to keep the agreement and its sustainable implementation, the Russian Foreign Ministry says on Monday.

"Decisions taken by the Iranian side on January 5 regarding the necessitated continuation of suspension of voluntary obligations ensuing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for settlement around the Iranian nuclear program is the consequence of contradictions accumulated within the agreements, and all the currently participating countries should continue to working intensively in order to overcome them. We do not see any other effective recipe to rescue the nuclear deal. We assume that keeping of comprehensive agreements and provision of their sustainable implementation shall remain a priority task for all partners," the Ministry says.

Tehran’s abandonment of restrictions in developing its uranium enrichment capabilities does not pose any threat in itself in terms of proliferation of nuclear weapons, the Ministry noted.

"Iran is carrying all its activities in close cooperation and under ongoing control by IAEA," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "We note the commitment to cooperate with the Agency stated by the Iranian leaders and readiness to maintain it at the prior level, which is unprecedented in terms of scale and depth of inspections," it added.