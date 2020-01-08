UN Secretary-General urges to avoid war in Persian Gulf

"For his part, the Secretary-General will continue his active engagement with relevant actors," he emphasized. "It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the [Persian] Gulf that the world cannot afford."

UNITED NATIONS, January 8. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling to make every possible effort to avert a war in the Persian Gulf, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

He repeated the call made by him on Monday to all the parties to exercise maximum constraint. "We must not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price," the statement says.

The situation around Iran exacerbated dramatically after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Tehran vowed to respond harshly.

On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two facilities in Iraq used by US military - Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil. US President Donald Trump announced that Washington continues to take stock of damage inflicted and promised to deliver a statement on Wednesday.