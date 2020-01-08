Terrorist attack against airplane crashed in Iran currently ruled out — Ukrainian Embassy

KIEV, January 8. /TASS/. The version of a terrorist attack on the Ukrainian plane crashed at Tehran Airport is currently not being considered. As the Ukrainian Embassy in Iran reported on Wednesday, engine problems could have caused the disaster.

"According to preliminary information, the plane has crashed as a result of an engine accident for technical reasons. The version of an attack is ruled out," the report said.

The diplomatic mission added that, according to Ukraine International Airlines, 168 passengers purchased tickets for this flight. It is now being determined whether there were Ukrainian citizens among them in addition to nine crew members - citizens of Ukraine.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crewmembers crashed in the Iranian capital of Tehran shortly after its take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday.