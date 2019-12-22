Turkish delegation to visit Russia Dec 23 to discuss situation in Syria - Erdogan

ANKARA, December 22. /TASS/. A Turkish delegation will visit Russia on December 23 to discuss the situation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"Turkey is sparing no effort to put an end to attacks on Idlib. Tomorrow we will send a delegation to Moscow to discuss the situation [in that region]. After these talks, we will decide which steps to make next," NTV channel quoted him as saying.

Erdogan said on December 18 that a delegation comprised of a deputy foreign minister, a deputy national defense minister, intelligence and national security officers would visit the Russian capital city to discuss the situation in Syria and Libya.

Al Jazeera said on Saturday citing UN observers that at least 18,000 people had fled Syria’s Idlib as attacks in that region intensified over the previous day. According to the television channel, local residents on Friday set off in the direction of the Turkish border.