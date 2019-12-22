Syrian government army approaching terrorists’ stronghold in southeastern Idlib - media

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syrian government troops have liberated six settlements in the southeast of the Idlib governorate and are approaching a Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) stronghold in Jirjanaza, Al-Watan newspaper said on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, government troops are currently in three kilometers of this city. The Syrian government army has also blocked the settlement of Sarman, where a Turkish observation point is located. Artillery is shelling a road used to deliver supplies to terrorist groups.

Over the past three days, the Syrian government army has liberated more than 20 settlements. The goal of the offensive is to establish control over the city of Maaret Naaman located at the strategic highway linking Damascus and Aleppo.

Idlib is the only large Syrian region that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. A norther de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants and their families who were reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and in Syria’s southern regions. Twelve Turkish observation stations are operating in the Idlib governorate.