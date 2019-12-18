Top diplomat says Russian-Japanese consultations on economic ties were constructive

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia and Japan have held constructive and substantive discussions on the bilateral economic dialogue, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Wednesday after the 15th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic issues.
"At a meeting with Russian Economic Development Minister [Maxim] Oreshkin, who oversees economic cooperation with Japan, we made a general and comprehensive review of the current situation in economic relations between the two countries. We were able to hold meaningful and very constructive discussions about what can be done to ensure that these relations develop further," he said.
According to the top diplomat, the two sides discussed the methods and tasks of developing cooperation in a number of areas, including energy, agriculture, transport and tourism. Motegi noted that the parties saw eye to eye on promoting bilateral dialogue, including on the construction of an LNG transshipment terminal in the Kamchatka Region.
He added that Russia and Japan had signed a memorandum on the current state of affairs in Japanese-Russian economic relations and areas of cooperation. "We agreed with Minister Oreshkin that we would make every effort to achieve a large number of specific results," Motegi stated.