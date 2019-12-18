Japanese foreign minister arrives in Moscow to take part in commission's session

Russia and Japan have disagreements in approaches to peace treaty — deputy minister

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has arrived in Moscow where he will take part in the session of the Russian-Japanese inter-governmental commission on trade and economic issues, a source close to organizers of the visit told TASS on Wednesday.

"The minister has arrived in the Russian capital," the source said.

On December 18-19, Motegi will also hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin.

This is the first Motegi's visit to Russia in the capacity of a minister. He was appointed as Japan's foreign minister in September 2019. Motegi already met with Lavrov during the Russian foreign minister's visit to Japan on November 23.