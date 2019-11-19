Russia and Japan have disagreements in approaches to peace treaty — deputy minister

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and Japan have principal disagreements in their approaches to signing a peace treaty, which complicated the progress of talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Principal disagreements in approaches to signing a peace treaty persist," Morgulov said. "Unfortunately, these principal disagreements have not been overcome yet. Without this, further progress in the negotiations process is very diffilcut," he added.

Responding to a question about the possible date of Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's visit, Morgulov said that "the date has not been announced yet, but it will most likely be in the second half of December."

"The ministers will discuss the whole range of bilateral relations — political and economic agenda, cooperation on the international arena, including on issues of signing a peace treaty and joint economic activities," the deputy foreign minister noted.

"We have agreed with Japanese partners that we will not disclose details of talks [on the peace treaty]," he noted. "The sides are working on those issues. We have principal disagreements but work will continue in accordance with those taks that our leaders assign us," he concluded.