German foreign minister: remarks Moscow asked Berlin to extradite Khangoshvili are "odd"

BERLIN, December 14. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has claimed that Moscow never submitted a request to extradite Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who was killed in Berlin in August, Maas said on ZDF television on Thursday.

"We were not asked to extradite whoever, nor were we informed what he was suspected of. It is being done post-factum. It sounds as justification [of the crime], it sounds odd," the minister said.

According to Maas, "the federal government has never been told" about a potential menace from Khangoshvili and that he should be expelled.

Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili (or else Tornike Kavtarashvili), 40, was gunned down in Berlin on August 23. The office of Berlin’s prosecutor later in the day declared detention of a suspect identified as 49-year-old resident of Russia.

On December 4, the German Foreign Ministry declared the expulsion of two Russian embassy staffers from Germany due to what was described as insufficient cooperation by the Russian authorities in investigating the killing of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. Moscow responded in kind.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference following the Normandy Quartet summit in Paris on December 9 that the killed man was one of the organizers of explosions in Moscow’s metro and that his name was on a wanted list.

Russia dismisses any involvement in the Berlin incident.