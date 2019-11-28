Armenia grateful for Russia’s assistance in resolving Nagorno-Karabakh issue, PM says

BISHKEK, November 28. /TASS/. Yerevan appreciates Russia’s mediation efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council in Bishkek on Thursday.

"The CSTO has the necessary tools to prevent tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh from escalating. We do seek peace and are ready to build constructive dialogue in order to find a peaceful solution. We will continue talks within the OSCE Minsk Group, which is the only platform recognized by the international community. In this regard, we are particularly grateful to Russia as a Minsk Group co-chair," Pashinyan said, as cited by his press service.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh (or Mountainous Karabakh) is a mostly Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan’s territory. It is a self-proclaimed independent republic, not recognized by any of the United Nations member states.

In 1988, hostilities broke out there between the forces reporting to the Baku government and Armenian residents. In 1994, a ceasefire was reached but relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained strained ever since

Azerbaijan insists that its territorial integrity be restored and refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh, which will create conditions for talks on the region’s status. Baku is ready to grant autonomy to the region but is unwilling to hold direct talks with Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, Armenia strongly opposes the region’s reunification with Azerbaijan and says that its right to self-determination should be considered.

Russia, France and the United States co-chair the OSCE Minsk Group, which seeks to broker an end to the conflict. The Group also includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, as well as Belarus, Germany, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland and Turkey.