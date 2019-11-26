Albania quake leaves seven dead, over 320 injured

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. At least seven people have been killed and 325 have been injured in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Albania overnight into Tuesday, the Albanian newspaper KohaJone reported, citing the country’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

It reported that the injured people were rushed to hospitals in Durres and Tirana. The rescue service received a total of about 400 calls for help.

On Tuesday, Albanian authorities decided to close schools in the cities of Tirana, Durres and Lezhe.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 10 km northwest of the city of Shijak near Tirana. The earthquake's fixed depth was 10 km.

Rescuers are still clearing away the debris. Several buildings not far from Durres collapsed. The earthquake’s shock could be felt in Tirana, and in North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Greece. Tremors even reached as far as some southern Italian provinces.