Bolivian armed forces recognize Senator Anez as interim president

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The command of Bolivia’s Armed Forces has recognized Jeanine Anez, the second Vice President of the Senate (upper house of parliament), as the interim head of state and expressed support for her, Williams Kaliman, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Bolivia, said in a statement published by the Pagina Siete daily on Wednesday.

"Given all the circumstances and in accordance with legal regulations, we are at your disposal," the statement reads.

Anez earlier declared herself interim president and promised to hold the next presidential election as soon as possible.

Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales who earlier arrived in Mexico where he had been granted political asylum, condemned the senator’s decision, stressing that it had been made "with the support of the armed forces and police, which suppressed people."

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation describing the developments in his country as a coup. Bolivia’s Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera resigned as well.