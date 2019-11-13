US recognizes Anez as interim president of Bolivia — official

WASHINGTON, November 13. /TASS/. The United States recognize Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez as the interim president of the South American country, Acting Assistant Secretary for US Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Acting Senate Presidetn Anez has assumed responsibilities of Interim Constitutional President of Bolivia," Kozak said. "We look forward to working with her and Bolivia's other civilian authorities as they arrange free and fair elections as soon as possible, in accordance with Bolivia's constitution," he added.

Anez earlier declared herself interim president of Bolivia and pledged to hold new presidential election as soon as possible. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales that this decision was made "without a quorum of legislators, surrounded by supporters and with the help of the armed forces and police who repress people."

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on Tuesday.