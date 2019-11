Israel ready to launch surgical strikes on Gaza if needed, says top brass

CAIRO, November 12. /TASS/. UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov has left Tel Aviv for Cairo to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, Maan News Agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Maan, Mladenov and Egyptian mediators will try to achieve a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel.

According to the latest reports, ten people have been killed as a result of Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip.