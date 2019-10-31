Militants shell 14 Syrian settlements in past 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Militants have shelled 14 settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama in the past 24 hours, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Sixteen shelling incidents were reported on October 30," he said, adding that 14 settlements came under fire.

The Russian military official added that in the past 24 hours, representatives of the Russian reconciliation center have delivered 500 food sets to the residents of the Homs province, bringing the total weight of delivered humanitarian aid to 2.45 tonnes. Since the beginning of the settlement process in Syria, 2,234 humanitarian operations have been carried out, Borenkov said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.