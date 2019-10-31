Second blast reported in Syrian city of Afrin in 24 hours — agency

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Another explosion has rocked the Syrian city of Afrin (in the Aleppo Governorate), which is controlled by the Turkish forces and the Ankara-led Syrian armed opposition units, on Thursday, Firat News Agency reported.

According to the agency, an explosive-rigged car was blown up. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Besides, the agency reported that a booby-trapped motorbike parked near a military vehicle was detonated on a road in the city of Al-Hasakah. Four civilian residents and one serviceman were injured in the attack. The injured civilians are refugees who had fled the zone in Syria bordering Turkey once the current Turkish military campaign had gotten underway.

Earlier on Thursday, TV channel Al Mayadeen reported that nine people were killed and 30 were injured in an explosion in the city of Afrin. The bomb-rigged car was blown up at a local market.