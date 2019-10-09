LPR stays ready for disengagement near Zolotoye on Thursday

LUGANSK, October 9. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) stays poised for another attempt to disengage forces near Zolotoye on Thursday, October 10, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Wednesday.

"The LPR militia is ready to implement the Minsk accords, and taking into account that three days are scheduled for the disengagement process under a plan, a white missile will be launched at 12.00 local time on October 10, 2019 to signal our side’s readiness to abide by disengagement commitments in Area 2 ‘Zolotoye’," the statement says.

The LPR mission added that the Ukrainian military grossly breached the Minsk agreements; they were breaking the ceasefire and going ahead with construction of fortifications in the disengagement zone.

"We hope that Kiev will heed our initiative, will take measures to remove breaches of the framework agreement and will fulfil the agreements," the LPR mission stressed.

At the latest meeting of the Contact Group on October 1, the parties to the conflict agreed to start the disengagement process in Zolotoye and Petrovskoye on October 7, according to OSCE Special Representative at peace talks Martin Sajdik. The pullback failed to begin on time and was postponed till October 9.

The Donbass republics reported on Wednesday that Ukraine had disrupted the disengagement of forces near Zolotoye (the Lugansk Republic) and Petrovskoye (Donetsk Republic). The DPR mission at the Joint Control and Coordination Center said another disengagement attempt would follow on Thursday, October 10.