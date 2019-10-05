Russia to present draft resolution on cyber security at UN GA session

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will present a resolution on all aspects of combating cyber crime at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin said at the session of the UN Third Committee (on human rights, humanitarian affairs and social matters).

"It is important to move toward reaching legally binding agreements on all aspects of countering cyber crime," Kuzmin said. "In this regard, Russia has prepared a draft on the basis of the last year's resolution and approved formulations, with the aim of facilitating this process," he added.

"We call on UN member countries to support this initiative and join it as co-authors. We are convinced that we will be able to find compromises and mutually beneficial decisions only together," the diplomat stressed.

In 2018, such resolution was adopted by the majority of votes, and a working group on cyber-security was set up on the basis of that resolution.