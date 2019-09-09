World to face global cyber war if cyber threats are not countered jointly, says envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 9. /TASS/. The world is in danger of finding itself on the verge of a global cyber war if countries fail to join efforts to find a way to counter cyber threats, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation in International Information Security Andrei Krutskikh told a meeting of the UN open-ended working group on international information security on Monday.

"The situation in this field is rapidly deteriorating," he underlined. "If we disregard the propagandistic wrapping, it would be clear that cyber confrontation is on the rise, and if we fail to find the effective ways to fight these threats, the global cyberwar will be just down the road."

"The strategic line, as set in my instructions, is to do our best to fascilitate the restoration of the consensus on IIS in the UN," he said.

Krutskikh underlined that Russia "is open for the dialogue with all the states and groups of states" and believes that "collective work" needs to be organized "in the most efficient way." "We should not try to change each others' political stance but rather fulfil our diplomatic duty and agree on how we should collectively exist in the information space," he urged.