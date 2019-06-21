Medvedev chides countries reluctant to work with Russia on cyber security

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called for creating a common global standard to counter cyber threats. He also said that Russia is ready to share its experience and knowledge in this area with other countries and advocates equality in this area.

Speaking at the International Cybersecurity Congress, the Russian premier referred to the position of some countries that are reluctant to interact with Moscow on cyber security because of their low confidence towards Russia.

"This is a strange, if not dangerous, position that pushes all of us to the periphery of international relations to the state we were in, perhaps, at the end of the 19th century," Medvedev stressed.

"Therefore, it is necessary to really develop global standards of security, especially since crimes that are committed using the Internet, have no boundaries," he stressed.

“I hope that all countries will come to this understanding,” Prime Minister Medvedev said.

According to the PM, Russia "is ready to cooperate, to share its knowledge, extensive experience in cybersecurity, and advocates a fair, equitable world order in the digital area."

Nevertheless, Medvedev stated that the global community is taking steps to ensure cybersecurity. He recalled that in late 2018, the UN adopted Moscow’s resolution on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes. He added that the UN also backed Russia’s proposal to set up a working group on international information security. "This is an absolutely correct decision; all the member states of the UN will be able to join the working group, now almost 100 countries are working in it," the Russian PM pointed out.