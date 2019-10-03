US sanctions won’t break Cuban people, Moscow says

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Washington’s new sanctions on Havana won’t break the Cuban people though it is what the US expects, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"US Envoy for Venezuela [Elliott] Abrams has recently said in an interview with the Miami Herald newspaper… and I got an impression that he was pleased to say it, that new restrictions on energy supplies to Cuba would create social and economic problems for the country. However, he was also regretful that even so, Havana wouldn’t bow to the Americans," Zakharova pointed out. "You know, a question arises whether the history of the region, and Cuba in particular, has taught the Americans nothing? It is impossible to break the Cuban people, I would like to reiterate it. History is proof of that," she added.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that the tightening of US sanctions against Venezuela and its allies, including Cuba, as well as cynical comments from US officials, left a sour aftertaste.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier that trade restrictions against Cuba would be extended until September 14, 2020.