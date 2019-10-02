Statements about Russia’s weak position in gas talks with China are nonsense, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Statements concerning Russia’s allegedly weak position in its talks with China on gas projects are nonsense, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week Forum.

The Russian President made such comment on the opinion cited by the discussion moderator that China could influence on Russia during talks on the Power of Siberia and other projects because Moscow was "in a weak position."

"Such statements are made by those who do not want projects of this kind to be implemented. This is what competitors of Russia and China say, who want to introduce some disagreements into our relations, including this sphere. This is nonsense," Putin said. Russia and China has complex long-term talks but an optimal solution meeting interests of both countries was found as the result, he added.