KIEV, September 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Valery Yevdokimov Director of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service, the executive order was published on the president’s official website on Friday.

"To appoint Valery Yevdokimov Chairperson of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the document says.

Yevdokimov previously served as deputy chairperson of the service.