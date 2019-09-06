Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," he wrote on Twitter.

PRETORIA, September 6. /TASS/. Former leader of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, incumbent Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa reported on Friday.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mnangagwa pointed out.

BBC reports that Mugabe died in a hospital in Singapore where he arrived for treatment a few months ago.

The South African SABC radio station reported that swarms of people took to streets in Zimbabwe to honor the memory of the former president and pay tribute to him.

Mugabe led Zimbabwe for 37 years since the country declared independence in 1980. In 1980-1987, he served as prime minister before abolishing the office and becoming president instead. In 2017, he was ousted from his position. The reason behind Mugabe’s removal was the conflict between him and then first Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa. On November 6, Robert Mugabe dismissed Mnangagwa, however, the army backed the vice-president. On November 15, Mugabe was placed under house arrest, while the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party sacked him as party leader on November 19. Mugabe announced his resignation on November 21 ahead of the impending impeachment.