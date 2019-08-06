North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles — Yonhap

North Korea launched the same type of ballistic missiles as last week — Yonhap

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles from South Hwanghae province into the sea to the east, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said they are monitoring the situation and maintain combat readiness.

North Korea conducted tests of new multiple rocket launcher systems with guided missiles on August 2 under the supervision of leader Kom Jong-un. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the tests were aimed at studying technical characteristics of "large-caliber guided missiles for multiple rocket launcher systems." Pyongyang also launched missiles on July 25 and 31.