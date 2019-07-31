North Korea launched the same type of ballistic missiles as last week — Yonhap

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles of the same type as in the previous week, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS earlier said that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles that flew 250 km. Pyongyang launched two projectiles early Wednesday from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea's east coast toward the Sea of Japan.

North Korea last fired missiles on July 25. South Korea's Defense Ministry said that North Korean missiles were similar to Russia's 9K720 Iskander missiles on technical characteristics and had a range of around 600 km. North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Pyongyang successfully tested new tactical weapons to send "an urgent warning to South Korean militarists, who are deploying the newest weapons on the territory of South Korea and holding military drills."