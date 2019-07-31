Projectiles launched by North Korea have not reached Japan's territorial waters — Kyodo

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Projectiles launched early Wednesday by North Korea have not reached Japan's territorial waters or its exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan's Defense Ministry is currently collecting and analyzing information pertaining to the launches. Kyodo noted that Japan's national security was not threatened by North Korea's launches.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday.

The JCS said that "the projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea's east coast," and it "is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.".