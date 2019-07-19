Zelensky poised to end conflict in Donbass — party leader

KIEV, July 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is poised to end the military conflict in southeastern Ukraine and is making practical steps to achieve this goal, the head of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party said.

"Ending the war is the main goal for any political force which is running in the [parliamentary] election. I’m sure that our strategy and the views currently being expressed by the president will give us an opportunity to stop the war and, after that, to end it completely," Dmitry Razumkov said in an 1+1 TV channel broadcast late on Thursday.

He mentioned the reinforcement of the Ukrainian delegation taking part in the Minsk process, the recent Normandy quartet (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) meeting at the level of presidential aides in Paris on July 12 and the phone conversation between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, Razumkov criticized opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk’s visit to Strasbourg, where he presented a peace plan for Donbass. "The president did not give his consent to Medvedchuk’s diplomacy in Strasbourg," he said.