Turkmenistan’s president offers condolences to Russia over flood victims in Irkutsk Region

ASHGABAT, July 4. /TASS/. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev over the human deaths and destructions caused by floods in the Irkutsk Region, the news agency Turkmenistan Today reported.

"From the part of the people and the country’s government and from his own part Turkmenistan’s president conveyed words of sympathy and support in this difficult moment to the relatives and friends of the deceased, as well as wished speedy recovery to the injured," the report says.

Ninety-eight communities have been flooded in six districts of the Irkutsk Region since June 25, 2019, the Emergencies Ministry said. Twenty people were killed in the floods, and 15 are missing. A total of 1,415 people turned for medical treatment; 221 people, including 41 children, were hospitalized.